Mahershala Ali Lands Lead Role in HBO Series About Boxing Legend Jack Johnson

The 'Moonlight' actor is set to play the world's first black heavyweight boxing champion in an upcoming TV show based on the documentary 'Unforgivable Blackness'.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has signed on to play boxing legend Jack Johnson in a new HBO series.

"Unruly" will be based on the documentary "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson", directed by Ken Burns.

Ali previously played Johnson, the world's first black heavyweight boxing champion, in a stage production of "The Great White Hope" in 2000.

Jackson once took part in a boxing match, dubbed "the fight of the century," in 1910 against James J. Jeffries and ruled the boxing world from 1908 to 1915.