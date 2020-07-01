Paris Jackson Says Late Father Michael Jackson Knew She's Gay

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of the late King of Pop talks about her sexuality in her Facebook show, insisting she's not bisexual despite dating men and women in the past.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson can't believe she's dating bandmate Gabriel Glenn because she felt sure she'd find lasting love with a girl.

Talking about her sexual identity on new Facebook Watch show, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn", the singer and model admits she always dreamed of settling down with a woman.

"I never thought I'd end up with a dude," Paris explains. "(I) thought I'd end up marrying a chick... I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks. The public only knows about three long term relationships I've been with and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about, like, most of the relationships I've been in."

"I say I'm gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women, I've dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do (with) what's in your pants; it's literally, like, what are you like as a person?"

And Paris reveals her late father, Michael Jackson, knew she was gay.

"I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he'd tease my brothers, like, 'You got yourself a girlfriend?' if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard. I'm very lucky to have that, especially so young... Not many children have that experience."

She also reveals she will always be grateful to her brother, Prince, for supporting her sexuality, "He said he just wants to learn more about it, have a better understanding of it."