The Barbz Dragging Trippie Redd for Dissing Nicki Minaj in Instagram Live

In a clip taken from the 'Tell Me U Luv Me' rapper's friend's Live session, Trippie can be heard saying of the 'Anaconda' female emcee, 'Damn bro. Nicki Minaj really fell off.'

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Trippie Redd may need to be more careful before talking bad about someone. The "Who Needs Love" rapper was caught dissing fellow rapper Nicki Minaj during an Instagram Live session of one of his friends on Sunday, June 28.

In a clip from the livestream that circulated online, Trippie could be heard saying of the "Anaconda" female emcee, "Damn bro. Nicki Minaj really fell off." His friends appeared to realize the blunder and quickly turned off his Live session.

It remains to be seen what made him say that but it wasn't surprising that the Barbz, Nicki's fans, were coming after him. "Dudes really be out here gossiping more than females chile smh?" one of them wrote in an Instagram comment. "Who is he again? I'm not even a nicki stan and she has better bars than him," someone else sarcastically asked.

"Nicki be living in these clowns minds rent free," another person added. "She fell off? He never even got on," one user said, with another one writing, "Boy the hate for Nicki is crazy why y’all always got her name in y’all mouth lol."

This arrives before it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki's song "Hot Girl Summer" earned them a trophy for Viewers' Choice Award at the 2020 BET Awards which took place on Sunday night. The pair edged out fellow nominees including Chris Brown and Drake's "No Guidance", DaBaby's "Bop", Future feat. Drake's "Life Is Good", Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and The Weeknd's "Heartless".

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Trippie is feuding with Nicki's most recent collaborator 6ix9ine (Tekashi69). 6ix9ine previously called out Trippie and some other rappers after his and Nicki's song "TROLLZ" landed No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, June 22.

"Hey guys! So you guys ever notice how when people diss me or they say my name or try to clown me, the moment I respond, like the moment I address them, I'm dragging 'em? I get it," the "GOOBA" rapper said in an Instagram video. "Trippie Redd, we signed to the same label. Never went No. 1. Every New York rapper that's a male, that's not old, you never been No. 1."