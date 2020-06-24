6ix9ine and YK Osiris Exchange Insults After 'TROLLZ' Nabs No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - After his song "TROLLZ" hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) took to social media to brag about it. Additionally, the rapper blasted several people whom he thought were against him for what he called a "seven-day rant."

In a video that he posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 23, 6ix9ine called out fellow rappers including Meek Mill, Future, Trippie Redd and YK Osiris. "Hey guys! So you guys ever notice how when people diss me or they say my name or try to clown me, the moment I respond, like the moment I address them, I'm dragging 'em? I get it," the "GOOBA" rapper said.

"Well today I'm number one in the world and I just wanna address a couple things, I wanna drag em some more. I got a list!" he continued. "Let's start at the top: Future you've been rapping for over a decade, if not over a decade, close to a decade, you have many Drake features my friend, and you never went number one."

"Mr. Meek Mills, since 2011, close to a decade, you never went number one either," he added, before mentioning Lil Dirk and G Herbo (Lil Herb). "Every New York rapper that's a male, that's not old, you've never been number one."

Later, he took a jab at Osiris, saying, "Listen Osiris, we all know you not on my level -- 1. I don't wanna give you that amount of clout…Look the only reason I don't do it to you right now is coz you believe in God and I like you coz of that." He mocked Osiris' movements on the microphone in the "Worth It" video.

While others have yet to respond, the "Worth It" spitter hopped on Instagram Live to clap back at the diss. "Can you be happy with a number one? Can you be happy?" YK asked. "Can you get nominated for a Grammy? You gotta stop, my brother. If you sold number one, why didn't you get nominated for a BET Award?"

"If you gon' talk about being number one, talk about you being happy my n***a like, like n***a you still a clown bruh like that don't make you like 100%. I don't care bout no Instagram, y'all mind so delusional. I'm never trash, never that and I don't gotta explain myself coz all y'all do is ride waves," he added.