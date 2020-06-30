Jamie Foxx Takes Ex Kristin Grannis on Romantic Cruise in Calabasas

WENN Celebrity

The 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' actor and his baby mama enjoy a boat ride around Calabasas Lake on his 'DJANGO' boat, weeks after they reunited at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx continues to spend time with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis following his split from Katie Holmes. The Academy Award-winning actor has been spotted enjoying a romantic cruise with his baby mama in Calabasas, California, almost three weeks after they reunited at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

On Friday, June 26, the 52-year-old took the 43-year-old unemployed publicist on a boat ride aboard his small vessel named "DJANGO". The two were all smiles as they greeted an acquaintance on another boat when their boats still docked.

Jamie dressed casually in a black T-shirt, pants and white sneakers, and accessorized with a black baseball cap. His female companion, meanwhile, donned a red dress with a plunging neckline and an open back. Neither of them protected themselves by wearing a cloth mask, which California Governor Gavin Newsom made mandatory for all public outings since June 18.

The exes were not joined by their 11-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop, whom they actively co-parent since their split years ago. The former couple has been maintaining a friendly relationship and has been spotted hanging out together frequently since his breakup from actress Katie Holmes last summer. In 2019, the "Beat Shazam" host bought his baby mama a $1.7 million home in Los Angeles, according to The National Enquirer.

Prior to their romantic cruise on Calabasas Lake, Jamie and Kristin reunited at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 7. They were joined by his children, including their daughter Annalise.

The "Django Unchained" star took to his Instagram account to share pictures of him and his children at the rally. They held up various BLM signs and didn't forget to wear a mask. In the caption, the "Annie" star lamented police brutality and the social injustice that sparked the nationwide protests.

"Passing it along," he wrote, before sharing, "Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful... But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking... let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been..."

Kristin wasn't featured in any of the photos Jamie posted, though. They all later drove off in his black Mercy.