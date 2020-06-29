Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Nabs Her 1st BET Award - See Full Winners

https://www.beyonce.com/ Celebrity

The award-giving event, which takes place virtually amid the Coronavirus pandemic, also sees singer Lizzo and rapper Megan Thee Stallion among the honorees that night.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' daughter Blue Ivy may only be 8 years old, but she has successfully collected her first ever BET Award. In the 2020 BET Awards, which took place virtually on Sunday, June 28, Blue was announced as the winner of BET HER Award for her and mom Beyonce's song "Brown Skin Girl".

The track, which is from Beyonce's "The Lion King: The Gift" album and features Wizkid and Saint Jhn, bested five other nominees to win the honor. Among those were "Underdog" by Alicia Keys, "Melanin" by Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La Anthony, "I Choose" by Layton Green, "Tempo" by Lizzo and Missy Elliott and "Afeni" by Rhapsody and PJ Morgan.

Fans were thrilled over the news as one wrote on Twitter, "blue ivy just made history." Seemingly thinking that it's long overdue, another fan tweeted, "Blue Ivy is 8 and she JUST got her first BET Award?!? Her FIRST?!? They been doing my girl dirty for EIGHT years?!?"

The BET HER Award was not the only accolade that the Carter family brought home that night. Further making the award-giving event a big night for the family, Beyonce was recognized with one of the biggest honors of the night, the Humanitarian Award.

In a video message, the "Lemonade" hitmaker said that she dedicated the honor to her "brothers and sisters out there inspiring change" before encouraging viewers to go out and vote. "We have to vote like our life depends on it. Because it does," Bey, who received the award thanks to the BeyGOOD initiative, said. "So please continue to be the change we want to see."

The night also saw Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion receiving their awards. The "Juicy" hitmaker was honored with the award of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, the "Savage" femcee was announced as the winner of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch bagged two prizes that night. The rapper won Album of the Year award with his chart-topping album "Please Excuse Me of Being Antisocial". Additionally, he brought home the trophy for Best New Artist after beating out Lil Nas X, DaniLeigh, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker and YBN Cordae.

