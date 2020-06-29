Katy Perry Confesses to Having Suicidal Thoughts Post-2017 Split From Orlando Bloom

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has gone candid about the lowest point in her battle with mental health issues. Months after announcing that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, the "American Idol" judge confessed that the combination of her 2017 split from the "Carnival Row" actor and poor sales of her album sent her to contemplating suicide.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," the 35-year-old singer opened up in an interview with Canadian radio station SiriusXM CBC. "I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half."

"I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed," the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker went on sharing her story.

Despite hitting the rock bottom, Perry could not help but be grateful for it. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way," she explained. "And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life," she added. "Because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!' - even though I am in a sh***y mood."

Claiming to be in a much better place today, the Grammy nominee credited her relationship with God for giving her hope. "Of course if I am the one controlling my destiny I am going to be the one driving it into the ground," she stated. "My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that every person that's been created has a purpose."

Perry and Bloom were first linked romantically together after being seen flirting at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. They went public at the Cannes Film Festival a few months later. In March 2017, the twosome called it quits with their representatives stating, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Nearly a year later, the former couple rekindled their romance. A source at the time said, "They've had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive." On Valentine's Day 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry with a four-carat pink oval-shaped diamond.