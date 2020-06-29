 
 

Katy Perry Confesses to Having Suicidal Thoughts Post-2017 Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Confesses to Having Suicidal Thoughts Post-2017 Split From Orlando Bloom
Instagram
Celebrity

After years of dealing with mental health issues, the 'Daisies' singer who is pregnant with her first child credits her relationship with God for giving her purpose in going forward with her life.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has gone candid about the lowest point in her battle with mental health issues. Months after announcing that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, the "American Idol" judge confessed that the combination of her 2017 split from the "Carnival Row" actor and poor sales of her album sent her to contemplating suicide.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," the 35-year-old singer opened up in an interview with Canadian radio station SiriusXM CBC. "I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half."

"I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed," the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker went on sharing her story.

Despite hitting the rock bottom, Perry could not help but be grateful for it. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way," she explained. "And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life," she added. "Because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!' - even though I am in a sh***y mood."

Claiming to be in a much better place today, the Grammy nominee credited her relationship with God for giving her hope. "Of course if I am the one controlling my destiny I am going to be the one driving it into the ground," she stated. "My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that every person that's been created has a purpose."

Perry and Bloom were first linked romantically together after being seen flirting at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. They went public at the Cannes Film Festival a few months later. In March 2017, the twosome called it quits with their representatives stating, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Nearly a year later, the former couple rekindled their romance. A source at the time said, "They've had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive." On Valentine's Day 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry with a four-carat pink oval-shaped diamond.

You can share this post!

The Barbz Dragging Trippie Redd for Dissing Nicki Minaj in Instagram Live

Steve Greene and Nikki Limo Respond to Backlash Over Trayvon Martin Joke With Shane Dawson
Related Posts
Katy Perry Dedicates Song of 'Hope' to Unborn Daughter

Katy Perry Dedicates Song of 'Hope' to Unborn Daughter

Pregnant Katy Perry Thirsting Over Shirtless Orlando Bloom in 'Retaliation' Trailer

Pregnant Katy Perry Thirsting Over Shirtless Orlando Bloom in 'Retaliation' Trailer

Katy Perry Delivers Electric Performances at Democracy Summer 2020 Concert

Katy Perry Delivers Electric Performances at Democracy Summer 2020 Concert

Katy Perry Uses Orlando Bloom's Son to Practice Her Parenting Skills

Katy Perry Uses Orlando Bloom's Son to Practice Her Parenting Skills

Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lewis Hamilton Calls Out Bernie Ecclestone Over 'Uneducated' Comments About 'Racist' Black People

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Lil Wayne's New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Chrissy Teigen Puts Result of Breast Implant Removal Surgery on Major Display

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, Willow Smith Join Breonna Taylor Memorial Rally in Kentucky

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption