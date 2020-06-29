 
 

Watch: Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With New Song at 2020 BET Awards
The 41-year-old athlete wasn't the only one who is honored at the event as Wayne Brady honors late rock and roll trailblazer Little Richard, who died of bone cancer this year.

AceShowbiz - The 2020 BET Awards honored fallen stars at the event which took place virtually on Sunday, June 28. That night, rapper Lil Wayne could be seen offering a special tribute in honor of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his daughter earlier this year.

In the clip, Wayne performed "Kobe Bryant", which was written in 2009, while a video highlighting Bryant's career and photos of the late athlete and his daughter Gianna played in the background. "This is Black power status/ Two fingers for the Mambacita/ I'm screamin' Black Mamba matters," Lil Wayne rapped.

He went on to spit the bars, "My heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family/ Rest in power/ Let's hope for peace/ Black lives matter, facts."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January alongside seven other victims. The Lakers legend is survived by his wife Vanessa and three of their four children together, daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri, the latter of whom turned 1 on June 20.

The 41-year-old athlete wasn't the only one who was honored at the event. Wayne Brady paid a tribute to late rock and roll trailblazer Little Richard, who died of bone cancer this year. In his video, Brady opted to channel Richard by donning a flashy gold tuxedo and performed a medley of Little Richard's biggest hits, including "Lucy," "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Tutti Frutti."

Richard died at 87 in Nashville in May. Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville. "He was living with his brother in Nashville," his longtime agent said. "He was battling for a good while, many years. I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn't well but he never really got into it, he just would say 'I’m not well.' He's been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn't talk about it much."

