Alicia Keys Tugs at the Heartstrings With 'Perfect Way to Die' Performance at 2020 BET Awards

Many other artists, including John Legend, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, have also incorporated the Black Matter Lives movement into their performances for the prizegiving event on Sunday night, June 28.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys has touched many with her moving performance at 2020 BET Awards. Taking part in the prizegiving event that was held virtually in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday night, June 28, the "Girl on Fire" singer delivered an emotional rendition of her new song "Perfect Way to Die".

Paying tributes to those tragically killed in police brutality, the 39-year-old sang the heartbreaking song while sitting behind a grand piano in the middle of an empty city street. Halfway through her performance, a portrait of 28-year-old Sandra Bland was highlighted in the background. Her performance ended as camera panned out to show names of innocent victims chalked on the street.

Alicia's performance was introduced by host Amanda Seales. "Whether it's spiritual, or the blues, jazz, or hip-hop, music has always been the voice of the black experience. It speaks to our resilience, our resistance, and even in the messiest of circumstances we find melody," she stated. "Tonight, as we revel in black music, we must also honor the lives of those who have brought us to this moment of consciousness."

Days prior to this performance, Alicia explained in an Instagram post, "The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly. Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn't even make sense." She added, "I hope this speaks to you. I hope one day this song won't be so relevant. Let's NEVER stop fighting for justice."

After her BET performance, the wife of Swizz Beatz once again turned to her social media account to share her thought on the track. "There's so much on our minds and in our hearts! My favorite thing about music is how it reminds us that we're not alone," she posted. "This performance for the BET Awards touched me deeply."

Alicia was not the only performer at the Sunday awards show who picked up the theme of the Black Matter Lives movement. John Legend sang about perseverance through adversity as he delivered his rendition of "Never Break," whereas DaBaby and Roddy Ricch got more graphic with their remix of "Rockstar".

DaBaby kicked off their hit single by rapping a new BLM intro while being held against the pavement by a police officer whose knee was on his neck. It was a direct reference to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. The scene then cut to clips of burning cars and protests against police brutality across the country.

The 20th annual BET Awards saw Beyonce Knowles' daughter Blue Ivy collecting her first ever trophy as she won the BET HER Award for "Brown Skin Girl". Other winners included Roddy, who won Album of the Year and Best New Artist, as well as Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, who landed Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist respectively.