Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Blast YouTuber Shane Dawson for 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow

WENN Celebrity

The 'Matrix' star isn't taking Shane's 'excuses,' while her son is 'disgusted' after an old clip resurfaced of the actor/comedian seemingly masturbating to a poster of younger Willow.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith are enraged by YouTuber Shane Dawson's old clip. On Saturday, June 27, the mother-son pair called out the actor/comedian after a video resurfaced of him appearing to masturbate to a poster of Willow Smith, when she was 11.

The "Gotham" alum and her son Jade blasted Shane one day after he apologized for past videos of him wearing blackface and his past comments about children. Refusing to take his apology, the 48-year-old actress and wife of Will Smith tweeted, "To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses."

Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Shane Dawson's old video.

Jada's 21-year-old son and Willow's older brother Jaden took to his own Twitter page to react to Shane's video. "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," he wrote. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

Jaden Smith also called out the YouTube star.

He also touched on Shane's blackface videos, adding in a separate tweet, "This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."

Jaden blasted Shane for his blackface videos.

Meanwhile, in his 20-minute "Taking Accountability" video, Shane apologized for many of his past contents, but did not mention Willow. "Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel. There's no excuse for it, there's literally no excuse," he admitted. "I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn't do the work. I didn't actually look into the history of it and why it's so wrong, and why people were so upset."

"Because my excuse [was] 'I was just being funny, I love black people, I'm not a racist. I was trying to be funny.' All of that is stupid and wrong. And I put that onto the internet as an adult, and that is insane," he continued.

The 31-year-old YouTube star also apologized for his past "inappropriate" comments about children. "I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate," so he claimed.

"That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like 'Oh my god, my child molester character,' or whatever," he explained his past actions. "It's all gross and I promise that is not real, that is not me."