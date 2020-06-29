Adele Enthusiastically Relives 2016 Glastonbury Performance by Slipping Into Iconic Dress

WENN Celebrity

When asked by a fan if she was about to release a follow-up to her 2015 album '25', the 'Hello' hitmaker clarifies that she is still quarantining since the novel coronavirus has yet gone away.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Adele had fun reliving her headlining performance at 2016 Glastonbury festival. As the BBC re-aired her Pyramid Stage set on Saturday, June 27, the "Hello" hitmaker took a walk down memory lane by joking that alcohol prompted her to slip into the hand-embroidered dress she wore four years earlier.

Making use of Instagram, the Grammy winner offered two photos documenting her transformation when rewatching the 2016 performance. Along with a message that read, "5 ciders in," she offered a snap of her crouching down in a pair of grey sweatpants and a baggy white top, before unleashing a picture of her dancing in her iconic dress.

The deep green silk georgette dress Adele wore onstage at Glastonbury came from Chloe. It was designed by artistic director Clare Waight Keller, and took over 200 hours to create. "So proud - the incredible amazing @adele live at #Glastonburyfestival in @chloe green bespoke beaded dress - with the best performance ever thank you so much LOVE you," Clare wrote at the time.

Hours before, Adele uploaded a throwback photo of herself from Glastonbury. While she only put a smiley face emoji in the caption of her post, an Instagram follower was quick in demanding to know whether it was a teaser to an upcoming release of her new albums. In response, she wrote back, "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Adele responded to a fan's question about the release of her new albums.

The 32-year-old singer has previously slipped that she planned a September release for a follow-up to her 2015 album "25". She was captured telling those attending the wedding reception of her friend, Laura Dockrill, about the plan before performing.

Her manager Jonathan Dickins, however, has recently revealed that the plan has been halted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Newsweek, he spilled, "It isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready. We're all in the same boat; you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working (on it)."