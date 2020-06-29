Beyonce Is Weeks Away From Releasing Visual Album 'Black Is King' on Disney+

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles will release her forthcoming visual album "Black Is King" exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.
It was previously reported that the "Halo" hitmaker, who worked with Disney bosses on last year's "The Lion King (2019)" revamp and its subsequent soundtrack, was eyeing a $100 million (£80 million) deal with chiefs at the media giant to work for the organisation exclusively.
On Saturday, June 26, it was confirmed the 38-year-old entertainer will be releasing "Black Is King", based on the music from her 2019 album "The Lion King: The Gift", with the project being written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce.
"'Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," Disney+ bosses said in a statement. "Videos for 'My Power,' 'Mood 4 Eva,' and 'Brown Skin Girl' are extravagances of elegance and soul."
"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present," they added. "A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."
"Black Is King" will be released on Disney+ on 31 July.