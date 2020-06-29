Sia Demands Tribute Mural Be Changed for Depicting Her Likeness

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chandielier' hitmaker takes issue with a mural on Sia Furler Lane in home country of Australia and asks the artist to change it for depicting the singer's likeness.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sia has complained a mural inspired by her likeness on Sia Furler Lane in Adelaide, Australia looks too much like her.

The public art piece by local artist Jasmine Crisp titled "She Imagined Buttons" will now be altered after the "Chandelier" singer's managers took issue with it for resembling the star too much after being initially supportive of the project.

"I think what's happened is that once the mural was started it was seen and talked about as if it was a portrait of Sia, which was never the intention," Adelaide City Council Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor told Australia's ABC TV network.

The politician explained artist Crisp is working to transform the mural to fulfill the original agreement on the piece, which was meant to express Sia's impact on music without featuring an exact depiction of her face or persona.

"Her (Crisp) intention was never that people saw it as Sia ... she's going to do a bit more work on it to evolve it and make sure it moves more towards the original intention, that is a fan's response to the music and the persona that is Sia," Verschoor explained.

The mural is located at the corner of Hindley Street and Morphett Street in Adelaide, close to the Cargo Club, where Sia played in the early days of her career before the venue closed in 2010.

Meanwhile, Sia Furler Lane is one of four streets named after local musicians to celebrate the city's musical heritage.

The very private star rarely reveals her face in public and famously wears wigs to perform, with the star previously revealing remaining under the radar is essential for her health and wellbeing.

"I don't wear this (disguise) if there aren't cameras around," she explained to James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke" in 2016. "I only wear this to maintain a modicum of privacy."

"I was a singer for, like, 10 or 11 years to mediocre success, and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up and decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to become a little bit famous, and it was destabilising in some way."

"So I thought, 'What doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' And it was mystery. I was, like, 'There's pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.' "