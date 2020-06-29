Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

TV

The 'Frozen' actor is reuniting Matthew Broderick and his 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' co-star Alan Ruck more than three decades after the teen comedy movie came out.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck have been brought together virtually by Josh Gad for the final episode in his online cast reunion series.

The "Frozen" actor has been entertaining fans in coronavirus isolation with his Reunited Apart digital show, on which he's hosted chats with stars from "The Lord of the Rings", "The Goonies", "Splash", "Back to the Future", and "Ghostbusters".

The YouTube show is set to conclude on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and to wrap it all up, he's reconnected the leads of the hit 1986 teen comedy.

In a promotional teaser for U.S. breakfast show "Today", onscreen best friends Broderick and Ruck try to recall the last time they saw one another in person when they crossed paths in New York City.

"It's been a while... It was like 15 years ago this fall (autumn)," Ruck admitted.

Tune into the get-together at 12 P.M. (ET) on Sunday here.