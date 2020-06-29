 
 

5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Following Michael Clifford Sexual Assault Allegations

5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Following Michael Clifford Sexual Assault Allegations
WENN
Music

The 'She Looks So Perfect' band announce hiatus as they call off their upcoming tour following sexual assault allegations that their frontman vehemently denied.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - 5 Seconds of Summer have postponed their North American and Australian tour and are "taking time off" to "focus on important things away from the band" after lead guitarist Michael Clifford was accused of sexual assault.

Earlier this month, June 2020, a woman, with the Twitter handle @sophiecth5, came forward to claim he'd assaulted her during the band's 2013 tour supporting One Direction.

Clifford strenuously denied her claims in a post on Twitter, after which the account that had originally tweeted the allegations was deleted, and shortly afterwards a user with the handle @sophiectth5 tweeted that she'd actually been mistaken - and the person who assaulted her was, in fact, someone else.

Following the incident, and amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the group explained their "No Shame Tour" dates would not be going ahead as planned in August as they shared their "disappointment" over the decision.

In the Instagram post, they insisted that they were prioritising "safety" and added that they, for now, are "taking a bit of time off."

"Playing live shows for our fans is what makes us want to be a band. While we are all disappointed to reschedule these shows, the safety of our fans, touring crew and venue staff takes precedence and we know this is the right decision," the statement reads.

However, the Easier stars revealed they were able to add extra shows in several locations across Europe, the U.K. and in Philadelphia in the US next year when they resume the trek.

"We're taking a bit of time off and focusing on important things away from the band, but we'll be back very soon and continue to create music and make preparations for this tour worth the wait," they said.

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party

Sia Demands Tribute Mural Be Changed for Depicting Her Likeness
Related Posts
5 Seconds of Summer Wins Race Against Dua Lipa to Top U.K. Albums Chart

5 Seconds of Summer Wins Race Against Dua Lipa to Top U.K. Albums Chart

5 Seconds of Summer Fans 'Disgusted' by Their Joint Tour With The Chainsmokers

5 Seconds of Summer Fans 'Disgusted' by Their Joint Tour With The Chainsmokers

5 Seconds of Summer Dragged on Social Media for Their 'Disgusting' American Accent

5 Seconds of Summer Dragged on Social Media for Their 'Disgusting' American Accent

5 Seconds of Summer Lauds Queen's Unique Harmonies With 'Killer Queen' Cover

5 Seconds of Summer Lauds Queen's Unique Harmonies With 'Killer Queen' Cover

Most Read
Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans
Music

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video

JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Doja Cat Transforms Into Anime Superhero in Gucci Mane-Featuring Music Video for 'Like That'

Adele Forced to Scrap Planned September Release for New Album

Adele Forced to Scrap Planned September Release for New Album

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Dixie Chicks Changes Name Following Backlash as Moniker Is Associated With Slavery

Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out 'Girls in the Hood' Amid Feud Between Eazy-E's Daughters

Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out 'Girls in the Hood' Amid Feud Between Eazy-E's Daughters

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Prince's Estate Strikes Deal to Feature His Music Catalog on TikTok

Prince's Estate Strikes Deal to Feature His Music Catalog on TikTok

Miguel, Doja Cat, Ne-Yo, Travis Barker Lined Up for Black Power Charity Event

Miguel, Doja Cat, Ne-Yo, Travis Barker Lined Up for Black Power Charity Event

Brian McKnight Confirms New Album 'Exodus' Is His Final Record

Brian McKnight Confirms New Album 'Exodus' Is His Final Record

Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

Usher Reveals How His 'Tough' Upbringing Inspires New Song 'I Cry'

Usher Reveals How His 'Tough' Upbringing Inspires New Song 'I Cry'