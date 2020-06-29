5 Seconds of Summer Cancels Tour Following Michael Clifford Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN Music

The 'She Looks So Perfect' band announce hiatus as they call off their upcoming tour following sexual assault allegations that their frontman vehemently denied.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - 5 Seconds of Summer have postponed their North American and Australian tour and are "taking time off" to "focus on important things away from the band" after lead guitarist Michael Clifford was accused of sexual assault.

Earlier this month, June 2020, a woman, with the Twitter handle @sophiecth5, came forward to claim he'd assaulted her during the band's 2013 tour supporting One Direction.

Clifford strenuously denied her claims in a post on Twitter, after which the account that had originally tweeted the allegations was deleted, and shortly afterwards a user with the handle @sophiectth5 tweeted that she'd actually been mistaken - and the person who assaulted her was, in fact, someone else.

Following the incident, and amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the group explained their "No Shame Tour" dates would not be going ahead as planned in August as they shared their "disappointment" over the decision.

In the Instagram post, they insisted that they were prioritising "safety" and added that they, for now, are "taking a bit of time off."

"Playing live shows for our fans is what makes us want to be a band. While we are all disappointed to reschedule these shows, the safety of our fans, touring crew and venue staff takes precedence and we know this is the right decision," the statement reads.

However, the Easier stars revealed they were able to add extra shows in several locations across Europe, the U.K. and in Philadelphia in the US next year when they resume the trek.

"We're taking a bit of time off and focusing on important things away from the band, but we'll be back very soon and continue to create music and make preparations for this tour worth the wait," they said.