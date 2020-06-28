Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel Debut 'Past Life' Collaboration

Music

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer teams up with Trevor Daniel in a new song called 'Past Life' and she joins him for an Instagram Live-themed lyrics video.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez appears on the remix of Trevor Daniel's song "Past Life".

The trap-infused-pop track was produced by Billie Eilish's producer brother Finneas and it originally appears on Trevor's debut studio album "Nicotine".

Trevor and Selena filmed a lyrics video for the song that takes form of an Instagram Live session, with lyrics coming up as comments on the video.

"When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have," Selena told Billboard about singing on the song. "And I'm very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that aren't necessarily healthy for me."

The collaboration came after Daniel posted a mirror selfie wearing the "Wolves" hitmaker's merch earlier this month. When she reposted it on her Instagram Story page, fans immediately speculated over whether the two had a song in the works.