Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host is over the moon as she has been named an Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks to her talk show.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson gave a special shoutout to her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock as she accepted her first ever Daytime Emmy.

The 38-year-old "Catch My Breath" singer won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the first season of her "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Friday, June 26, 2020 night's virtual ceremony.

Taking to Twitter after winning the award, the hitmaker expressed her disbelief at winning the prize, and thanked her husband - who she filed for divorce from two weeks ago - for "for believing in me & convincing me" to do the show.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y'all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won," Kelly wrote. "I can't wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!" Kelly wrote on Twitter after winning the award.

"I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can't," she continued.

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" star concluded by adding, "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant."

Kelly wed her manager, Brandon, in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship and they share two children - six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington.

He also has two teenage kids from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

