'The Da Vinci Code' Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dan Brown's blockbuster novel "The Da Vinci Code" will make its debut in theatreland in the U.K. next year 2021.

Brown's book captivated 100 million literary fans before being adapted for the silver screen, with Tom Hanks in the lead role of Professor Robert Langdon and Audrey Tatou playing his fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu in the 2006 movie. The pair must decipher a labyrinthine code, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

The theatre production will unlock the book's secrets as it makes its world premiere opening at the U.K.'s Churchill Theatre, in Bromley England, on April 3, 2021 before touring throughout the year.

"I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story," said Dan Brown in a statement obtained by The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye. "The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

"The Da Vinci Code" is being adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and will be directed by Luke Sheppard of the critically acclaimed West End musical, "& Juliet".

Sheppard added, "Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."

The show is being produced by Simon Friend of "The Girl on the Train" and "Life of Pi" fame.