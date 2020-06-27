Taylor Swift Uses Stonewall Day Speech to Urge Fight Against Discrimination of Trans and Nonbinary

Instagram Celebrity

During an appearance on the Pride Live livestream event, the 'You Need to Calm Down' singer calls out the 2020 census for its 'brutal way of dismissing' a certain community.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift continues to rally behind the LGBTQ+ community. On Friday, June 26, the "Bad Blood" singer joined the anniversary celebration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots by making an appearance in Pride Live's Stonewall Day livestream event, and she rallied her fans and followers to combat discrimination.

"Hey guys, it's Taylor. I wanted to say happy Pride Month," the 30-year-old pop star kicked off her special message. "The Stonewall Inn has been such a symbol of rebellion in the face of oppression and such a safe place for people. I want to say thank you to everybody who works there, everyone who has worked there, everyone who's made it the place that it is."

The multiple Grammy winner went on to applaud the Supreme Court's June 15 ruling about protection for the LGBTQ+ workers. "We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex, but we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community," she noted.

Stressing that there is still the need for The Equality Act to be passed, Swift went on to call out the government over the 2020 census. "I got my Census the other day and there were two choices for gender. There was male and female and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people," she voiced her disappointment.

"When you don't collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them. When you don't collect data on a community, that's a really, really brutal way of dismissing them," the girlfriend of actor Joe Alwyn pointed out.

Calling fellow Americans to exercise their right to vote, the "Lover" singer reminded, "We need to check out our absentee ballot policy in our states and we need to make sure that we elect people who care about all communities." At the end, she concluded, "I love you guys so much, and I hope you have an amazing rest of Pride Month and continue fighting the good fight."

Swift was not the only celebrity sending positive message to the LGBTQ+ community during the livestream event hosted by transgender model Geena Rocero. Fellow singers Katy Perry and Demi Lovato were also among those using their voices to help raise funds for the organizations serving trans and LGBTQ people of color who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.