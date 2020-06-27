Nicki Minaj Sparks Baby Bump Rumors While Slamming 'TROLLZ' Haters

Instagram Celebrity

Some fans are focused on the fact that the snap features Nicki putting her hands in front of her belly and they're convinced that it has something to do with rumors of her being pregnant.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj continues to be on her "TROLLZ" collaborator 6ix9ine's side despite controversies surrounding her decision and even 6ix9ine himself. The "Anaconda" hitmaker recently took to her Instagram account to share a message for those who were not happy with their duet.

In the Friday, June 27 post, Nicki uploaded a photo with the "GOOBA" rapper taken at "TROLLZ" music video filming site. Slamming haters in the caption, the Trinidadian female emcee wrote, "Hate is a weak emotion, a sign of failure." Tekashi69 quickly reacted to the post, commenting, "Yo I'm dead a snack."

However, some fans were focused on the fact that the snap featured Nicki putting her hands in front of her belly and it didn't take long before they speculated that it had something to do with rumors of her being pregnant. Seemingly thinking that Nicki was trying to cover her baby bump, someone wrote, "I see what you did there with those hands. ou Lala Nicki !!!!"

"move your hands? okay!" another fan asked, while one other wrote, "can you move your hands im tryna see sum." A convinced fan suggested that it's only a matter of time before Nicki officially announced that she and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting. "So when u going to announce the pregnancy sis we are seeing u hiding it here lol," the person said.

Pregnancy rumors started to circulate online after people noticed that she appeared to sport a rounder belly in her recent snap. "Nicki is really pregnant omg," one Barb wrote, while another fan tweeted, "If Nicki Minaj is pregnant, I'm happy for her. I know she gonna slay tf out her pregnancy and that's on period."

Meanwhile, DJ Boof fueled the speculations as he let slip of his deejaying gig at Nicki's upcoming baby shower. "Am I still deejaying the baby shower?" he wrote below her photo. Realizing that he fanned the rumors even wilder, DJ Boof later returned to Instagram to backtrack on his earlier statement. "I don't know what you talkin' 'bout," he said, adding, "Who knows if she's pregnant or not. I don't know nothing. I haven't seen this woman in a very long time. I don't know nothing."