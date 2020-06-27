 
 

Miguel, Doja Cat, Ne-Yo, Travis Barker Lined Up for Black Power Charity Event

The upcoming benefit organized by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is going to raise money for multiple nonprofit organizations benefiting African-American community.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miguel and Doja Cat are among the stars set to perform during the Black Power Live benefit this Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The event, organised by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, will also feature Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, Ne-Yo, Aloe Blacc, HO99O9 with Travis Barker, Vagabon, Jessie Reyez, Serpentwithfeet, and Twin Shadow.

Jazz star Terrace Martin will also make an appearance to debut a new piece titled "Racism on Trial", featuring Kamasi Washington, at the livestream raising money for the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa, and Black Men Build.

According to a press release, the show will be "a celebration of the incredible work done by organisers and activists around the world and will be a chance to reflect, regroup and talk about next steps."

The benefit kicks off at 5 P.M. ET on Twitch. To RSVP for the event, visit Black Power Livestream.

