 
 

Tituss Burgess Remembers Being Followed by Cops for Four Blocks

The 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' actor feels 'so bothered' by police who cut him off and followed him for four blocks before they eventually left him alone.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Tituss Burgess recalled a "minor impasse with three cops" who followed him for four blocks in a radio interview.

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star recalled the incident on Jess Cagle's SiriusXM show, explaining how "bothered" he was by their actions.

"They crossed the road (on foot) to cut me off. I just paused a bit to give them some distance ... It was clear that they wanted to exert some bizarre brawn or force," he told Cagle, reported Page Six. "They had some strange insatiable appetite to make some human beings feel less than."

Burgess, who claimed the officers followed him for four blocks before leaving, says, "I was so bothered by the gesture. It is as if there are certain people who work in law enforcement who feel that ... your natural existence, defies them."

The star, who lived in New York for 17 years, moved to New Jersey, last August 2020 and Burgess, who was raised in Lexington, Georgia, told The Hollywood Reporter, he grew up on his grandparents farm, and his "job was to go and feed the pigs."

"So I didn't realise how much I missed grass and trees," he told the publication. "I love Central Park - but I didn't want to have to go to Central Park to see a tree. And now my home is full of grass and trees and open air."

