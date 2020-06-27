 
 

Nick Cordero's Wife Starts Doing 'Passive Physical Therapy' on Him to Help With His Recovery

According to yoga instructor Amanda Kloots, the 'Rock of Ages' actor is 'relatively stable' on his 85th day in hospital since his battle with coronavirus.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero is "relatively stable" on his 85th day in hospital, his wife Amanda Kloots shared on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Broadway star was admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) in March 2020 due to his battle with Covid-19 - a fight which has cost him his leg and required him to be fitted with a temporary pacemaker, all while he was in a medically-induced coma.

He's now conscious again, and his wife Amanda has been sharing updates on her spouse's condition on her social media pages, with her latest coming as Nick marked his 85th consecutive day under doctors' care.

"Nick is profoundly weak," she wrote on Instagram. "Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time."

"He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable." Amanda has done her utmost to stay upbeat during Nick's health battle, but added to fans that it's sometimes hard to remain positive in the face of such challenges.

"Is this defeating?" she sighed. "Sometimes it is, I won't lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I'm crazy."

"They may think that I don't fully understand his condition because I'm smiling and singing in his room everyday. I'm just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen!"

