Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Farren "Fucci" Jean Andrea is not a fan of Angelina Jolie. While the famed celebrity stylist could make use of his link in Hollywood to boost his career, he wouldn't hold back from sharing his thought about the A-list actress.

The Atlantan, who is Rihanna's favorite stylist and has dressed the likes of Bella Hadid and Keke Palmer, dissed the 45-year-old star and human rights activist as he expressed his relief that that she doesn't use social media, citing her alleged "problematic" personal life as the reason. "i'm glad angelina jolie doesn't use social media. i feel like she problematic lmao," he tweeted on Thursday, June 24.

Surprisingly, a number of his followers agreed with him, believing that being born under the zodiac sign of Gemini could factor into Angie's personality. "Lmfaooooo, Im laugjing because i agree and thats funny to me," one person replied to Fucci's tweet.

"us geminis can get carried away sometimes, so yeah u right lol," another supported the creative art director at /NYDEN, to which he replied, "that MF mouth lmao." A third user echoed the sentiment, "Mmmm yeah sis a Gemini we be on go mode specially on a platform where we can be 'free.' "

Some others, however, have come to Angie's defense. "Don't do my good sis like this," one fan of the "In the Land of Blood and Honey" director commented on Instagram, claiming that "she's busy being a mom she ain't got time for social."

"Don't do Angie!!" another warned the 28-year-old image architect. Someone else similarly told him off, "B* keep Ms Jolie out of dis."

People have since jumped in to share other celebrities whom they're glad don't use social media, with Kanye West, Scarlett Johansson, Kanye West and Jay-Z among the names thrown into the list. Others, meanwhile, wish that President Donald Trump and Meek Mill are not active on social media.