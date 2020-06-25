Chelsea Handler Regrets Defending Herself for Praising Louis Farrakhan

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler is bactracking on her initial stance regarding Louis Farrakhan. After earning backlash for posting a clip featuring the highly contested National of Islam leader, whom many deem anti-Semitic and homophobic, the comedienne released a statement in which she expressed regret for doing so.

Chelsea landed in hot water earlier this month after she treated her 3.9 million Instagram followers to a video of Louis on "The Phil Donohue Show". The 45-year-old star revealed that she "learned a lot" from watching Louis' discourse with audience members on whether racism can be solved. Among those who allegedly liked or shared the now-deleted post were Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Considering his long history of making offensive remarks, it didn't take long before people came after Chelsea for the post. In response to the criticism, Chelsea defended her online activity during her appearance in the Monday, June 22 episode the Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast. "I thought his message was really powerful. I wasn't thinking about the anti-Semitic thing, but I don't want to take down the thing because I felt the message was powerful and a lot of people did, and it was powerful for me the way he spelled it out. That black people don't have a history of killing white people," she explained.

However, it appeared that she had a change of heart. The "Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea" star issued an apology on Tuesday, June 23 after the podcast aired. "I want to sincerely apologize for posting the video of Louis Farrakhan," Handler wrote in her apology to the Daily Beast.

"I didn't consider the context of his anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric, that is of course contrary to my own beliefs and values. Part of the process of educating ourselves during this pivotal time is recognizing and working through our mistakes," she added.