 
 

Chelsea Handler Regrets Defending Herself for Praising Louis Farrakhan

Chelsea Handler Regrets Defending Herself for Praising Louis Farrakhan
Instagram
Celebrity

Considering Louis' long history of making offensive remarks, it doesn't take long before people come after the comedian after she claims that she 'learned a lot' from the National of Islam leader.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler is bactracking on her initial stance regarding Louis Farrakhan. After earning backlash for posting a clip featuring the highly contested National of Islam leader, whom many deem anti-Semitic and homophobic, the comedienne released a statement in which she expressed regret for doing so.

Chelsea landed in hot water earlier this month after she treated her 3.9 million Instagram followers to a video of Louis on "The Phil Donohue Show". The 45-year-old star revealed that she "learned a lot" from watching Louis' discourse with audience members on whether racism can be solved. Among those who allegedly liked or shared the now-deleted post were Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Considering his long history of making offensive remarks, it didn't take long before people came after Chelsea for the post. In response to the criticism, Chelsea defended her online activity during her appearance in the Monday, June 22 episode the Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast. "I thought his message was really powerful. I wasn't thinking about the anti-Semitic thing, but I don't want to take down the thing because I felt the message was powerful and a lot of people did, and it was powerful for me the way he spelled it out. That black people don't have a history of killing white people," she explained.

However, it appeared that she had a change of heart. The "Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea" star issued an apology on Tuesday, June 23 after the podcast aired. "I want to sincerely apologize for posting the video of Louis Farrakhan," Handler wrote in her apology to the Daily Beast.

"I didn't consider the context of his anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric, that is of course contrary to my own beliefs and values. Part of the process of educating ourselves during this pivotal time is recognizing and working through our mistakes," she added.

You can share this post!

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler to Make Stand-Up Return After Six Years With HBO Max Special

Chelsea Handler to Make Stand-Up Return After Six Years With HBO Max Special

Chelsea Handler Celebrates Birthday by Skiing Without Pants While High

Chelsea Handler Celebrates Birthday by Skiing Without Pants While High

Chelsea Handler Remembers Chuy Bravo: He Gave Us So Much Laughter

Chelsea Handler Remembers Chuy Bravo: He Gave Us So Much Laughter

Chelsea Handler Denies Having Feud With Jennifer Aniston

Chelsea Handler Denies Having Feud With Jennifer Aniston

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram