Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations They're White Supremacists

The 'Mooo!' singer takes to Instagram Live to blast her haters who are still attempting to cancel her, calling the accusations 'f**king ridiculous' and insisting her 'friends aren't racist in chat rooms.'

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is still fighting the hate she received for her involvement in TinyChat groups, which are known to be racist, despite having offering her apology and explained herself more than once. On Wednesday, June 23, she jumped on Instagram Live to blast her haters who are still attempting to cancel her and defend her chat room friends from accusations that they're white supremacists.

"I just realized how f**king stupid that narrative is. I just realized that," she said of the scandal. "The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I'm so good friends with. It's f**king ridiculous."

Denying that her friends on the chat rooms are racists, she continued, "My friends aren't f**king racist on chatrooms. My friends on Tiny Chat are not f**king supremacists. They love me, I love them. They're loving, and that's it. And you won't find anything on them because you're f**king stupid."

She went ranting against her critics in the approximately-ten-minute-video, "Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are f**king disappointing. This isn't how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the f**k up, and I'm sorry. I'm sorry that you suck right now."

The "Say So" hitmaker also had a message to those who criticized her social media return. "B***h, all the people saying 'We ain't forget.' B***h, good. Don't forget because that's my plan, is for you not to forget motherf**ker. I'm here to stay," so she declared.

The 24-year-old singer/rapper, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, went on taunting, "I'll make sure you remember. I'm glad you're taking ginkgo biloba, b***h. It's good for your memory. That's all I'm saying. Take plenty of ginkgo biloba and don't forget about me b***h. I'd be hurt if you said, 'We forgot about you.' Just saying."