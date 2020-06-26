 
 

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

WENN/Instagram
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker tells Barbz that if they want those tracks with Kanye West and A$AP Ferg to be released, they need to spam the social media accounts of the reality TV star and the A$AP Mob member.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - As Nicki Minaj appears to be enjoying her downtime following her nuptials to Kenneth Petty and amid the coronavirus pandemic, her fans are thirsting for new materials from their favorite star. While she recently had a collaboration with Doja Cat on "Say So (Remix)" and with Tekashi 6ix9ine on "TROLLZ", people still want more.

Lately, the Trinidadian-born raptress has been asked by Barbz to drop her unreleased tracks "New Body", which she did with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as "Move Ya Hips", an A$AP Ferg song which also features MadeinTYO. Catching wind of this, the "Super Bass" hitmaker has commanded her loyal followers to take action and make it happen.

The 37-year-old artist told her fans to spam the social media accounts of Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg himself for the unreleased tracks. "Y'all gotta light up Ferg comments everyday if you want MYH," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "And light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB."

Needless to say, Barbz have taken matter into their own hands, making "New Body" a trending topic as on Twitter as they petitioned for the song's release.

"New Body" was reportedly supposed to be featured on Ye's shelved album "Yandhi", which he completed in 2018. After postponed several times with no new release date, the whole leaked unfinished album was available for a short time on streaming services like Spotify and Tidal in July 2019, but was shortly taken down. He later completely ditched the record for his first Christian hip-hop album "Jesus Is King".

As for "Move Ya Hips", the A$AP Ferg track has gained interest on social media after legendary New York personality DJ Clue got his hands on the preview and shared it online in May of this year. It's unclear, though, why the A$AP Mob member chose to still keep the song on the shelf.

