Myka Stauffer Denies Adopting Son to 'Gain Wealth,' Apologizes for Rehoming Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

'I apologize for being so naive when I started the adoption process, I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared,' the parenting YouTuber begins her statement which she shares on Instagram.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Myka Stauffer has broken her silence after facing backlash for rehoming her and husband James Stauffer's 4½-year-old adopted son Huxley, who was later diagnosed with autism. In a lengthy statement, Myka denied the accusations leveled against her that she adopted him for fame.

"I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all the hurt that I have caused. This decision has caused so many people heart break and I'm sorry for letting down do many women that looked up to me as a mother," the parenting YouTuber began her statement which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. "I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning."

"I could have never anticipated the incidents which occured on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through," she added. "I apologize for being so naive when I started the adoption process, I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared. I received one day of watching at home online video training and gained my Hague adoption certification which was required by my accredited adoption agency."

"For me, I needed more training. I can't say I wish this never happened because I'm still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs," Myka continued. "I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma. I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this I was naive, foolish, and arrogant."

Later, she addressed speculations that she and James adopted Huxley for clout. "We did not adopt a child to gain wealth," she insisted. "While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care. Getting Huxley the care and services he needed was very expensive and we made sure he got every service, and resource we could possibly find. Secondly, we are not under any type of investigation. I'm hoping to share more from my side of the story soon. And lastly I'm so sorry for letting you down. I also want to mention that moms need a safe place to ask for help when they are struggling. No questions asked."

People previously slammed Myka after she and James opened up to her 700,000-plus subscribers that 4-year-old Huxley is no longer living with them, prompting many to accuse her of pulling adoption stunt to gain viewers. "im sick @MykaStauffer adopted an autistic child from china and after years of having him, she gave him up for adoption because he had 'bad behavior' after using him for $$$ on her youtube channel of almost 1mil subs. people like this do not deserve followings or children," one ranted.

Another shared similar sentiment as writing, "She adopted a child for views and then got rid of him and treated him like a brand deal." A third went as far as suggesting the rehoming of Huxley as "a form of human trafficking." The user tweeted, "I genuinely hope CPS looks into this. This is a form of human trafficking. She received money and sponsorship then rehired when things got difficult."