 
 

Jim Edmonds Raves About GF While Blasting 'Hell'-Like Marriage With Ex Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds Raves About GF While Blasting 'Hell'-Like Marriage With Ex Meghan King Edmonds
Instagram
Celebrity

In an Instagram post, the former baseball player refers to his past marriage to the 'RHOC' alum, from whom he split in October 2019, calling it a 'loveless and abusive relationship.'

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jim Edmonds is sending love to his current girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor in a gushing Instagram post. While he could just make it about him and his lady only, the 49-year-old former baseball player opted to throw a subtle diss at estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds in the process.

"If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now," Jim wrote alongside a picture of Kortnie. "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me."

Later, Jim referred to his past marriage to Meghan, from whom he split in October 2019. "I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk," he explained. "Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife."

Fans quickly responded to the post with most of them criticizing Jim for the petty post. "Jim I only followed you because of your children now that you're posting this crap and being disrespectful I'm unfollowing bye," a fan wrote in the comment section. "So if it was a loveless relationship why didn't you ended up sooner?" one other user questioned.

"I think it's disrespectful that you could have made a loving post about this woman but instead you made it about yourself and your past relationship. Not very tasteful," someone echoed the sentiment.

Meghan herself has reacted to the diss. Instead of clapping back fiercely, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum told Us Weekly, "I wish him well."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans Demanding for Her Unreleased Songs to Hound Kim Kardashian and A$AP Ferg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Ex-Gang Members to Volunteer at L.A. Bakery
Related Posts
Jim Edmonds Quarantining Together With Former Threesome Partner Kortnie O'Connor

Jim Edmonds Quarantining Together With Former Threesome Partner Kortnie O'Connor

Jim Edmonds Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Doesn't Take It Lightly Despite Being 'Symptom-Free'

Jim Edmonds Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Doesn't Take It Lightly Despite Being 'Symptom-Free'

Jim Edmonds Claps Back at Meghan King After Being Accused of Dating 'Threesome Girl'

Jim Edmonds Claps Back at Meghan King After Being Accused of Dating 'Threesome Girl'

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Slams People Who 'Feel Bad' for Meghan King Amid Divorce

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Slams People Who 'Feel Bad' for Meghan King Amid Divorce

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram