 
 

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'
WENN
Celebrity

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker enrages Beyhives after claiming that her fans have been calling her 'Queen B', not realizing that it has long been Bey's nickname.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears may have unwittingly ignited a war with one of the strongest fanbases in entertainment world. The Princess of Pop has caught the heat of Beyonce Knowles' fans after declaring herself as "Queen B".

"To all my fans who call me Queen B….I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!" so the 38-year-old pop star posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, along with several bee emojis. She apparently wasn't aware that the "Formation" singer has long been known as "Queen Bey" a.k.a. "Queen B" by her fans and most people around the world.

Britney's post soon enraged Beyhives, who accused her of taking their favorite star's crown. "Beyonce is Queen B, don't get it twisted Brit," one Bey fan commented on the "Womanizer" singer's post. Another similarly remarked, "There's only one Queen B and that's Beyonce."

"FALSE," a third user simply replied to Britney's claim, while another slammed the former Mouseketeer, "BEYONCE IS BETTER THAN YOU, ROBOTNEY." Someone else kindly told her, "I love you girl but ... Theres only one Queen B Still love you though."

Others came to Britney's defense, believing that it wasn't her intention to claim Beyonce's title. "Y'all leave Brit alone now ... Y'all know how Brit is!! She don't know!!" one told the haters. Another asked people to cut Britney some slack after all the drama that she has been through in her personal life, "This is wrong. Y'all know that she suffers from several things that have to do with her mental health, why are y'all putting a target on her smh that's messed up."

Someone else had a similar message to Beyonce fans, tweeting, "hold up. Britney Spears legally can't even touch her own money cuz she clinically can't be trusted with it. Trade shoes with that. She has a pass. Let her say she Queen B... King Arthur, BB King, Spiderman! Be kind with sensitive people. Beyonce will survive it!"

Britney has not addressed the backlash, while Beyonce has not responded to the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer's declaration.

You can share this post!

Trey Songz Apologizes to Meek Mill for Accusing Him of Not Donating for COVID-19 Relief

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany
Related Posts
Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce to Be Feted for Her Charity Works at 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce, H.E.R., and Lil Baby Among Spotify's 2020 Songs of Summer With Their BLM Anthems

Beyonce, H.E.R., and Lil Baby Among Spotify's 2020 Songs of Summer With Their BLM Anthems

Beyonce Debuts Surprise Song 'Black Parade' to Support New Initiative

Beyonce Debuts Surprise Song 'Black Parade' to Support New Initiative

Beyonce Demands Charges for Officers Responsible in Breonna Taylor's Death

Beyonce Demands Charges for Officers Responsible in Breonna Taylor's Death

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram