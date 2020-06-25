 
 

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany
Keanu Reeves has been pictured being joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at Berlin's Schonefeld Airport, presumably to prepare the filming of the new 'Matrix' movie with co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.

AceShowbiz - "The Matrix 4" is back in production after it was temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, June 20, the stars, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, were spotted hitting Schonefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, presumably to resume the filming.

They were all dressed in their daily outfits instead of their character costumes. Lead actor Reeves, who reprises his role as Neo in the upcoming sequel, wore a black T-shirt underneath a jacket and pants in matching color. He paired them with sneakers, while also sporting a baseball cap.

He was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who kept herself warm in a black sweater, a vest and black leggings, with a white scarf around her neck. The pair were seen having a friendly conversation with several men, possibly the movie crew members, on the sidewalk.

Moss, who plays Trinity in the franchise, donned a long coat on top of her dress, as she appeared to try to go incognito with a black round hat and a pair of oversized glasses. Harris, meanwhile, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and darker pants with sneakers in matching color, while carrying a backpack.

"The Matrix 4" began production in San Francisco in February of this year. The filming came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film was initially set for release on May 21, 2021, but has been pushed back to April 1, 2022 due to this unfortunate circumstance.

Recently, German authorities have reimposed lockdown restrictions in two districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a spike in coronavirus cases. The state's health minister, Karl-Josef Laumann, announced the second lockdown on Tuesday, June 23 just hours after the first was lifted after a new cluster linked to the Tonnies meatpacking plant was reported. At least 1,550 workers of the factory have tested positive for the novel virus.

The spike of the cases in Germany, however, may not affect "The Matrix 4" filming in Berlin as Thomas Kamradt, president of the German Society for Immunology, told CNBC on Wednesday, "Currently it's very localized and the important thing is to keep it like that and prevent it from further spreading."

