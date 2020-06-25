Trey Songz Apologizes to Meek Mill for Accusing Him of Not Donating for COVID-19 Relief

WENN Celebrity

Trey and Meek are involved in an online spat after the former publicly urges Meek to take part in #feedyourcitychallenge, which is aimed to help feed families going through hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz owns up to his mistake after he apparently makes it seems like Meek Mill never makes a donation. Prior to this, Trey had an online back-and-forth with the Philly spitter after he suggested that Meek didn't do his best in giving back to the community through charity. He made the accusation in an Instagram comment underneath Meek's recent post in the photo-sharing platform.

"Ain't no such thing as being real with people that's tryna use you," Meek captioned a photo of him. Later, Trey chimed in, writing in the comment section, "Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcitychallenge." Formed by the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, rapper Pusha T and Suave Records founder Tony Draper, the challenge is aimed to help feed families going through hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it seemed like Trey came at the wrong person. Meek quickly set the record straight and replied to Trey, "I donated like 2 mil this year where you at? Lol." Meek added in a separate comment, "200k to Philadelphia schools…my phantom for less fortunate 400k…. and help raised 50 mill for reform @treysongz dont try me like that!"

In response to that, Trey wrote, "what you feel attacked? I know what you doing for your community that's why I challenged you. I'm at everybody to do they part and more, you included. Ima try whoever bout what I'm on right now. Feel how you feel."

Trey then shared a screencap of their interaction on his own page and wrote in the caption, "So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he's already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he's already doing for his community. That's great you donated fam, that's great you helping prison reform, that's great you gave ya phantom. I'm simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it!"

"Nah I didn't don't try to put me on the spot wit that sideways s**t that's not even no money like 4 racks ... other artist telling artist to donate is dumb just handle ya business! Don't try to put me on the spot .. this behavior kinda of new artist don't speaking on my money ... coulda kept this in the comments bro I just ain't feel your comment no big deal," Meek clapped back in the comment section.

However, Trey decided to apologize to Meek while responding to Meek's tweet. "I do apologize if you felt slighted. Can we do the challenge in Philly man? It will be huge," so he wrote. In another post, Trey added, "I'm all for the empowerment & uplifting of one another & our communities. I'm man enough to acknowledge that the emoji could have stirred things the wrong way even though that wasn't the intent. It was so powerful feeding my city, I just wanted to bring some of the guys along."