Former MLB Star Curt Schilling Signs Off Twitter After Comparing Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett
The former Phillies pitcher and Blaze TV commentator is deactivating his social media account after taking the heat for calling the NASCAR driver 'JussieSmollett v 2.0' over a noose incident.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Curt Schilling has cut himself off from social media after facing backlash for his tweet about Bubba Wallace. Weighing in on the NASCAR driver's noose drama, the former MLB star compared the 26-year-old racing driver to Jussie Smollett.

"So we have @JussieSmollett v 2.0? Where is the media recanting their idiocy?" so the famed baseball player turned Blaze TV commentator tweeted in response to a tweet from ESPN' SportsCenter announcing the outcome of the investigation. In a follow-up tweet in response to a user, he suggested that "it was all a lie."

After posting the aforementioned tweet, Curt's Twitter account is inactive now. It's unclear though, which of his tweets which prompted his decision to remove his account. He has been feuding with a lot of people for years, most recently with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer after mocking Trevor's abilities.

Jussie was infamously alleged to have staged a fake hate attack on himself in early 2019. Though all charges against him were dropped in March 2019, he was indicted on six counts of making false police reports in February 2020 following further investigation by a special prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Bubba was under investigation after a noose was found in his garage at Talladega. After the FBI was looking into the matter, it was determined that the rope found in Bubba's garage in Alabama on Sunday, June 21 was a rope pull that was fashioned into noose and it had been in the garage stall since 2019.

"The image that I have and I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull. I've been racing all my life, we've raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that," he said on CNN on Tuesday. "It was a noose, whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose," he insisted. "So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

While he seemed to be pissed off at the time, Bubba said in a new statement on Wednesday that he applauded the FBI and NASCAR for "acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat." He continued, "I think we'll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been."

Admitting it's been an emotional few days, he's now relieved "that the investigation revealed that this wasn't what we feared it was." He added, "Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we've made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all."

