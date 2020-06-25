 
 

Bill Cosby's Wife 'Very Pleased' Pennsylvania Supreme Court Agreed to Hear Appeal

The former star of 'The Bill Cosby Show' has been sentenced to three-to-10 years behind bars after being found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bill Cosby's wife Camille is looking forward to her husband getting a chance to appeal his sexual assault conviction.

The disgraced actor was sentenced to three-to-10 years behind bars in 2018 after he was found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

The star has repeatedly tried and failed to have the conviction overturned, arguing he did not receive a fair trial, and after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case against Cosby, Camille is feeling optimistic.

She told ABC News Prime: "There are possibilities now. Finally, there is a court... that has said, 'Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for appeal'."

"I am very, very pleased... but now I'm looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication. That is the goal."

The 82-year-old comedian has been incarcerated for almost two years, but producer Camille insisted she and her husband communicate with one another every day.

Despite insisting he is "doing very well," however, she also revealed that she has not visited Bill in jail, explaining: "I do not want to see my husband in that kind of environment, and he doesn't want me to see him in that kind of environment either."

After the appeal news emerged on Tuesday (June 23), Cosby's representative revealed the actor was "extremely thankful" to the court judges for granting him an opportunity to fight the case, reported Variety.

"As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him - it's about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of colour in America," the spokesperson added.

