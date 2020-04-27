'American Idol' Recap: Top 20 Perform From Home Amid COVID-19 Crisis

ABC/Scott Patrick Green TV

After stunning performances from Grace Leer and Just Sam, Johnny West concludes the new episode of the ABC singing competition with a perfect rendition of 'What a Wonderful World'.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - The show must go on. Coronovirus didn't make the Top 20 of "American Idol" lose their fighting spirit to be the winner as in the Sunday, April 26 episode they were seen performing from their homes.

Performing first was Kimmy Gabriela, who sang "Leave My Lonely" by Ariana Grande in her backyard. That was such an amazing performance that earned her praises from the judges. "You took it to the next level and you killed it," Lionel Richie raved.

Up next was Jovin Webb who impressed the judges with a rendition of "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker. Judge Katy Perry was so in love with the performance, telling him that he "separated himself" from the rest of the competition with his performance. Following it up was Franklin Boone, who opted to sing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World".

Meanwhile, Olivia Ximines opted to offer a powerful version of "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish. The judges noticed that Olivia showed a pleasant growth from before. As for Louis Knight, she sang "If the World Was Ending" from her bedroom. The judges loved his artistry, though Katy noted that he sounded "a bit nasally."

The next performer was Maykayla Phillips. She chose to belt out "Greedy" by Ariana Grande. The judges were satisfied with the performance, but Katy asked her to pick a song that "tugs at the heartstrings" more if she was voted to the top 10. Singing "Run to You" by Whitney Houston was Aliana Jester. It was not an easy song but she nailed it.

Faith Becnel then sang a powerful rendition of "River" and earned praises from the judges. Later, it was Nick Merico's turn to perform "Hey There Delilah" and judge Luke Bryan said that he wished Nick would dig down "just a little more."

Lauren Spencer-Smith then sang a rendition of "Mamma Knows Best" before Cyniah Elise performed "Warrior" by Demi Lovato. Francisco Martin, meanwhile, picked Katy's song "Teenage Dream" and got an approval from her.

Also performing that night was Sophia James (Wackerman), DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James and Arthur Gunn. Julia Gargano belted out Christina Perri's "Human", prompting the judges to rave about her performance. After stunning performances from Grace Leer and Just Sam, Johnny West concluded the night with a perfect rendition of "What a Wonderful World".

Only ten will move to the next round. The results will be revealed in the May 3 episode.