Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Reason for Split Revealed: It Had Nothing to Do With Cheating

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing their separation after seven years of marriage, the 'Very Cavallari' star and her former quarterback husband have reportedly been having problems for a long time.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Infidelity has been ruled out as the cause of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's shocking split. The "Very Cavallari" star and her former quarterback husband surprised others when she announced their separation on Sunday, April 26, but affair was said not to be the cause of their break-up after seven years of marriage.

Initially, fans were convinced that Cutler was cheating on Cavallari with her long-time best friend, Kelly Henderson. The BFFs added the fuel to the swirling rumors after they had a fallout that was showed on her E! reality show. However, a source insisted that Cutler and Cavallari's divorce had "absolutely nothing to do" with the cheating rumors.

"Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show," the so-called insider explained to PEOPLE on the real reason behind the couple's split. "Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn't relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart."

The source additionally elaborated that the couple "had been having problems for a long time. They hadn't spent much time together in recent months."

As for when the 33-year-old TV personality and the 36-year-old retired NFL star realized their marriage didn't work, the insider spilled that "they already knew they were splitting up" during their trip to the Bahamas. The source added, "The reason they announced it now is because it's a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward."

Cavallari and Cutler announced the ending of their 10-year relationship just weeks after they managed to get back home following a prolonged vacation in the Bahamas due to the coronavirus lockdown. Along with a photo of them walking with their arms wrapped around each other, she wrote, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

Noting that they have "nothing but love for each other," the TV personality, who shares three children with Cutler, explained, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart." She also asked "everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."