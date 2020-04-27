Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Seemingly Unbothered After He Debuts New Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' singer shares a picture of him cozying up to another girl, Viktoria Alexeeva, just days after he reunited with his ex Melanie and announced her pregnancy following her arrest.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Melanie Martin have apparently broken up again and he clearly wasted no time to move on. Just days after they went public with their rekindled romance and he announced her pregnancy, the 32-year-old singer shocked everyone by debuting his new girl on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 25, the "Crush on You" hitmaker shared a picture of him cozying up to another woman, who is identified as Viktoria Alexeeva. In the image, the blonde girl was lying on Aaron's lap as the two looked into each other's eyes while lounging in a poppy field.

"My life my choices," the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter captioned the snap. Seemingly shading his ex Melanie, he also posted a meme that read, "You calling me a cheater? B***H PLEASE!"

It appears that Melanie caught wind of Aaron's new romance. Over the weekend, she posted a series of images suggesting she was broken hearted. In one post, she shared a snap of Aaron's song "Don't Say Goodbye" with a caption, "he already did."

She also wrote an alarming post which read, "At this point I don't care if I get covid and die. Nothing in life is worth living for." However, her mood has apparently got better the next day as she shared a new selfie of her smiling while rocking a pink flower on her hair. Flaunting her ample cleavage, she wrote along with the image, "Wishful thinking."

Just a few days before, Aaron and Melanie appeared to be back on good terms despite her arrest for felony domestic violence following an alleged altercation at his California home in late March. Last weekend, the Tampa-born star flaunted their rekindled romance on Instagram Stories.

Later, during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, he announced that Melanie is pregnant with their first child together. "Obviously I have a baby on the way," he said, while holding up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. "I'm going to be a busy father for sure. This is the official announcement, we're pregnant."

He also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating, "This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."