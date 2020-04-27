 
 

Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings Raise $100,000 for Struggling Comedians Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WENN
Along with Bill Burr and many others, the 'Chappelle's Show' star and the 'Whitney' alum team up with Comedy Store in Los Angeles to create three episodes of a live, on-camera podcast.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Whitney Cummings are among the stars who helped raise an impressive $100,000 (£80,850) for comedians struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The stars teamed with the world-famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles to raise funds for those usually employed on the stand-up comedy circuit, by creating three episodes of a live, on-camera podcast on Tuesday (April 21) night.

Dave was a special, unannounced guest in the final episode, which ended up being a virtual reunion for "Chappelle's Show", his mid-'00s TV sketch show, alongside stars Burr, Neal Brennan and Donnell Rawlings, who all appeared from their respective homes.

Whitney hosted the benefit's first episode, along with Chris D'Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon, while Tom Segura took the reins for the second instalment with Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von.

Audiences donated $100,000 directly to The Comedy Store Family Fund by text message during the live broadcast, reported TMZ, and fans can keep donating by texting TCSFamily to 4144.

All episodes are available to stream on YouTube (https://youtu.be/pNdf3QOb3_E), and will also be available on Monday on demand through The Comedy Store Channel on Roku, Apple TV and Xbox.

