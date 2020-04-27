Kirk Douglas' Widow Has Drive-By Party With Family and Friends on 101st Birthday

WENN Celebrity

Anne Buydens, wearing a protective face mask, celebrates her latest birthday with a celebration that adhered to strict social distancing guidelines in her house.

AceShowbiz - Kirk Douglas' widow, Anne Buydens, celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with a special gathering that adhered to strict social distancing guidelines.

Following the passing of her Hollywood veteran husband in February, Anne's family members came out to show their love on her big day, while ensuring safety first amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Surrounded by balloons and wearing a protective face mask, she marked the milestone while sat outside her home and waved to a procession of family and friends who drove by and shared their love and well wishes from their cars.

Grandson Cameron Douglas was among the guests, and he shared photos from the creative birthday celebration to his Instagram Story.

"A 'special' way to celebrate a very special day," he wrote alongside one of the videos, adding alongside a photo of Anne and her famous late husband, "Happy Birthday Oma... Here's to 101 years of Love, Light and Guidance! We Love you!"

Meanwhile, her step-daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is married to Kirk's son with ex-wife Diana Dill, Michael Douglas, posted a heartfelt message marking the occasion, calling Anne "extraordinary."

"Our Queen, our Oma. You personify everything that is good in a woman," the actress wrote. "I admire you and love you so very much. 101 years young today... Anne Douglas thank you for everything that you have done for people in our world."