Salma Hayek Started Doing Her Friends' Make-Up at 13

WENN Celebrity

The 'Like a Boss' actress reveals she used to be a make-up artist for her friends as she started experimenting with cosmetics since her early teenage years.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek discovered make-up at a young age - and by the time she turned 13, she already had an extensive list of "clients."

The 53-year-old actress spoke to People magazine for the publication's Beautiful Issue and shared make-up free images of herself, along with fellow actresses Rita Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Paulson.

Opening up on her lifelong love of cosmetics, she explained that even in her early teenage years she used to sneak behind her parents' backs and experiment with products.

"I started wearing make-up at 14 but tried to pretend that I wasn't wearing it because I was not allowed," the "Savages" star recalled. "I would clean the brush of the mascara and very lightly pass it over my lashes I would put some sheer lipsticks on and then dab it off and rub it on my cheeks. Always making sure there was no glitter in it."

She added, "I actually started putting makeup on others when I was 13. I had a lot of 'clients'… I have to say, I was quite good."

However, Salma admitted that, over the years, she's laid off the products a little - and it's helped her to love herself for who she really is.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she mused. "I used to criticise myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in 10 years."

Now, she said she enjoys the "sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone" when she can go about her day without having to dress to impress.