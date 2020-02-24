Kirk Douglas Leaves Nothing to Son Michael as He Donates Most of His $61M Fortune

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

In a new report, the late actor is said to be giving a big amount of his fortune to Douglas Foundation to beneficiaries including St Lawrence University and Westwood's Sinai Temple among others.

AceShowbiz - Kirk Douglas has not named his superstar son as a beneficiary to his fortune. Less than a month after the "Spartacus" star passed away, it was uncovered that he will give away the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity, leaving nothing to Michael Douglas.

On Sunday, February 23, The Mirror came out with a report that the late legendary actor has chosen to donate $50 million of his fortune through a non-profit organization he founded in 1964 with wife Anne Buydens, the Douglas Foundation.

Committed to helping those who might not otherwise be able to help themselves, the Douglas Foundation will distribute the fund to such beneficiaries as Sinai Temple in the district of Westwood that houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theatre, and St. Lawrence University that funded underprivileged students scholarships.

It is still unclear who would receive the remaining $10 million of the "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" actor's fortune. Michael, who is his son from his marriage to "It Runs in the Family" actress Diana Douglas, in the meantime, won't likely to be needing the money since he is estimated to have a net worth of $300 millions.

Kirk passed away on February 5. Michael took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," the five-time Golden Globe Award winner wrote alongside a series of photos of his father and their family.

The husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones continued to note his father's legacy. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he said.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

In addition to Michael, Kirk has left behind his 100-year-old wife Anne and three other sons, Joel Douglas, Eric Douglas and Peter Douglas.