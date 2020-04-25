 
 

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Cheating on YaYa Mayweather With Girl in His Video for Months

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Cheating on YaYa Mayweather With Girl in His Video for Months
The 'Outside Today' rapper is believed to have been seeing the girl named Dre for awhile now, after his girlfriend YaYa denied he was with another woman in his Instagram Story video.

AceShowbiz - Now YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather has a reason to doubt her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's loyalty to her. After he accidentally revealed that he was with another woman in Instagram video, it now appears that that wasn't the first time the girl was in his home.

After a little digging, Gossip of the City found that the girl, who addresses herself as simply Dre on her Instagram account, posted a photo taken at what seems to be YoungBoy's place in Malibu Beach back in March of this year. In the same month, the Baton Rouge native went on Instagram Live and the carpet in his video matches with the one seen in Dre's photo.

The same girl is believed to be featured in YoungBoy's video which he shared on Thursday, April 23. Dre also shared on her own Instagram page a photo of her taken in the same corner of the 20-year-old artist's room.

A few hours later, YoungBoy posted another video, this time featuring his girlfriend YaYa, prompting a speculation that the threesome had a sort of three-way relationship. Attempting to set things straight, YaYa later took to Twitter to claim that the woman seen in both videos were her. She wrote, "That was me in both videos on story his ain't no 'Yaya there too.' let's be very clear Yaya been here and the ONLY one that's here dpwm."

However, the other woman featured in YoungBoy's video admitted her presence in the "Valuable Pain" spitter's home, though she denied being in a polygamous relationship with the couple. "BUT just know...I ain't never 'sister wifing' it with a female.. or being in the same house. That's wild and an assassination of my character," she posted on her own Stories. "Ain't nobody thuggin me like that. PERIOD." The girl added in another post, "The storyline was false...I never denied my presence. Relax."

