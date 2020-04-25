'RHOA': Cast Members 'Walked Out' in 'Aggresive' Virtual Reunion

Bravo TV

According to Kandi Burruss, some arguments during the reunion got escalated with them 'yelling and screaming' to each other, to the point that 'it was hurting my ears.'

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members may not be physically facing off each other in the upcoming reunion, but that doesn't make this less tense. In a new interview, Kandi Burruss shared that the virtual reunion, in fact, was so explosive that some people decided to just walk out.

"I think some people still have more to say. Some people walked out," the 43-year-old Bravo personality spilled the tea to HollywoodLife. While she wasn't able to say more than that, Kandi insisted that she told the truth. "I'm not going to lie. Well, for me, it was aggressive," she said.

"I would say aggressive because I mean the arguments were going so crazy sometimes that [host] [Andy Cohen] is trying to get us to stop and he can't because we're not in the room with him so nobody can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people are just going for roadkill when they say what it is they need to say until finally some of us had to be muted," so she continued.

Kandi also shared that some arguments got escalated with them "yelling and screaming." She recalled, "It was hurting my ears. I literally had to send production a text like please turn down my headphones."

"That was stressing me out, and then when we got off, I just felt exhausted," she added. "I talked to a couple of the girls afterwards. I know I talked to [Marlo Hampton]. Marlo was like, 'Girl! I need a drink! I am done! I need a whole relaxation moment.' "

Kandi didn't reveal which cast members who were involved in the screaming match, but it's more likely that they're longtime rivals NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore. The latter previously hinted that she's looking "forward to exposing for the person she really is."

"I think this is a reunion of exposure. And I have the receipts to back it up. I have the people to back it up. I have everything I need so that the world will know just who she really is," she teased.

However, she hinted that NeNe wouldn't be the only one among the cast members whom she would be coming after. "Well, my focus is addressing all of the women that I've had issues with," so she shared. "I think that I will do what I've always done which is just to be really honest and be factual and to keep it as classy as I possibly can under the circumstances."

Kenya didn't mention any names other than NeNe. However, it's possible that she might be attacking Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam later.