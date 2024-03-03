 

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Uses Drugs on House Arrest and Refuses to Stop

In a new filing, prosecutors asked a Louisiana federal judge to set a hearing to deal with YoungBoy's 'noncompliant behavior' while he awaits a July trial on federal gun charges.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - It looks like NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has violated the terms of his house arrest. The rapper has been accused using drugs by federal prosecutors and telling his supervising officers that he has "no intentions" of stopping.

In Thursday, February 29 filing, prosecutors demanded a Louisiana federal judge to set a hearing to deal with the emcee's "noncompliant behavior" while he awaits a July trial on federal gun charges. They claimed the musician violated a rule forbidding him to "use or unlawfully possess a narcotic drug or other controlled substance" while under house arrest.

"The undersigned has learned that the defendant has violated [this rule] and has informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation," U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. wrote in the filing. The legal docs, however, did not specify what drug YB is accused of using.

YB was released from prison on a bond in October 2021 after spending seven months behind bars. He was arrested after trying to flee when officers attempted to stop a vehicle he was in to serve him with a federal warrant.

The "Right Foot Creep" spitter took off on foot, leading police to bring in a K-9 to help locate him. He was then held at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana on drug and weapon charges.

The allegations leveled at YB arrived a few months after he revealed that he went to rehab. "I went to rehab for a weekend recently," the 24-year-old confessed in an interview with Bootleg Kev,, which was released on December 28, 2023.

"I still get an image that I do a lot of drugs, so I kind of get that thrown in my face like 'Oh, this taking over his mind' or something at the same time," he added. "And now I'm kind of taking on just therapy from now on."

"I've been doing a lot of rich sipping and smoking these nasty a** cigarettes, the Baton Rouge native continued. "They've been tearing my a** up though, man. I wanna stop smoking them so bad."

