 
 

NBA YoungBoy's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Up Despite YaYa Mayweather's Denial

NBA YoungBoy's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Up Despite YaYa Mayweather's Denial
Instagram/Twitter
Celebrity

A woman featured in the 'Outside Today' hitmaker's Instagram Story video admits her presence in the rapper's house, after his girlfriend YaYa claims that it was her who was seen with him.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again could find himself getting caught in another drama involving girls in his life. On Thursday, April 23, he posted a video on Instagram Stories showing his life in home quarantine. It was all innocent had it not featured a woman, who is not his girlfriend YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather.

The woman, whose face was hidden behind YoungBoy's head, appeared to be lying behind or on top of the rapper, who filmed the video with his phone camera in the mirror, while she was playing with her own phone. The same woman is believed to have also shared her photo taken in the same corner of the Baton Rouge-born star's room.

Just a few hours later, YoungBoy posted another video, this time featuring his girlfriend YaYa. The awkward clip shows the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. putting a mask on her boyfriend's face while he's holding a lit cigar.

Due to the presence of both girls at YoungBoy's crib at around the same time, some people were speculating that they had a sort of three-way relationship. "Sister wives of Baton Rouge," one dubbed the threesome. Another believes that they "are without a doubt in a polygamous relationship."

Catching wind of this, YaYa attempted to set things straight by claiming that the woman seen in both videos were her. She took to Twitter to address the speculation, writing, "That was me in both videos on story his ain't no 'Yaya there too.' " She added, "let's be very clear Yaya been here and the ONLY one that's here dpwm."

However, the other woman featured in YoungBoy's video has spoken up and contradicted YaYa's claim. Taking to her own Instagram Stories, she admitted her presence in the "Valuable Pain" spitter's home, though she denied being in a polygamous relationship with the couple.

"BUT just know...I ain't never 'sister wifing' it with a female.. or being in the same house. That's wild and an assassination of my character," so she claimed. "Ain't nobody thuggin me like that. PERIOD." The girl, who uses dreasymone as her Instagram name, added in another post, "The storyline was false...I never denied my presence. Relax."

YoungBoy, meanwhile, remains mum on the confusion that he has started.

Should the polygamous claim be true, it's interesting considering YaYa appears to have little to no tolerance with another woman who is involved with her boyfriend. Earlier this month, YaYa was arrested for allegedly stabbing YoungBoy's baby mama LaPattra Lashai Jacobs when YaYa went to YoungBoy's Houston, Texas home.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Criticized for Ignoring Social Distancing Order

Matt Barnes Praised for Publicly Apologizing to Ex Anansa Sims

Related Posts
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Up Despite YaYa Mayweather's Denial

NBA YoungBoy's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Up Despite YaYa Mayweather's Denial

Sada Baby Suggests NBA YoungBoy Is Gay

Sada Baby Suggests NBA YoungBoy Is Gay

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Dej Rosegold Allegedly Beaten Up by Him During Their Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Dej Rosegold Allegedly Beaten Up by Him During Their Relationship

NBA YoungBoy Sparks Suicide Scare With Cryptic Tweet After Brandishing Guns on Instagram Live

NBA YoungBoy Sparks Suicide Scare With Cryptic Tweet After Brandishing Guns on Instagram Live

NBA YoungBoy Wipes His Instagram Profile Clean Because Women Try to 'Incriminate' Him

NBA YoungBoy Wipes His Instagram Profile Clean Because Women Try to 'Incriminate' Him

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis