Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song
The 'No One' hitmaker dedicates her latest music offering called 'Good Job' to the unsung heroes that have stepped up and made impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys has partnered with CNN's Heroes campaign to honour those fighting on the front lines amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The hitmaker debuted her new track "Good Job" on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and told CNN the track was originally written months ago as a tribute to the unsung heroes in Keys' own life.

"It has always been such a personal song and such a poignant song," she said. "And every time I play it, I want to cry because I'm thinking of my mother, I'm thinking of my grandmother, I'm thinking of friends of mine who can't make ends meet."

As the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, however, the words took on a different meaning, and Alicia, 39, wanted to share the tune for healthcare professionals, frontline workers, parents, teachers, and everyone else who has stepped up during the public health crisis.

"A lot of times people don't feel like they're doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there's never going to be a brighter day," she said. "Fast forward to now, with where we are now, and it's almost like the song was written for this and I didn't know it."

The song will serve as the theme for a new CNN Heroes campaign in celebration of the ordinary people who've emerged as heroes during the Covid-19 crisis. As part of the initiative, visitors to CNN platforms will be invited to share pictures and videos of individuals from their communities who are making a difference during the coronavirus lockdown.

