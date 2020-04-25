Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Find Spending 24 Hours Together 'Stressful'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has discovered a new love for spicy foods since falling pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting a baby girl with actor fiance Orlando Bloom and admitted during a recent livestream with producer Benny Blanco that she's been shocked by how much her palate has changed during the pregnancy.

"My number one craving is avocado toast with Tabasco. I've never been into spicy foods in my life but light my mouth up right now!" she laughed. "During this time there's lots of cravings but lots of things to consider when going to the grocery store - but trust and believe I have stocked up on pickles."

Katy's diet revelation comes after a source close to the couple told People magazine that she and Orlando are struggling through a few "stresses" during the coronavirus lockdown - mainly because they're not used to spending all of their time with one another.

"It's a stressful time for them like for most people," the insider said. "They're also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day. (They) have disagreements and conflicts like all couples, (but they're) not a big deal."

Instead, the pair are said to be focusing on the impending arrival of their daughter.

"Katy, of course, has concerns about giving birth for the first time - especially since things are so uncertain right now," the source added. "(But) they are very excited."