Jameela Jamil Refuses to Be Dragged Into Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift Feud

WENN Celebrity

The 'I Weigh' host defends herself, saying 'not all women have to get along' after being criticized for interviewing Demi when she's best friends with Taylor.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jameela Jamil clapped back at criticism after her recent interview with pop star Demi Lovato was met with backlash from fans.

"The Good Place" actress spoke out on Thursday, April 23, 2020 following an interview with the "Confident" singer on her "I Weigh" podcast, after people questioned why she was speaking with the star when she's pals with Taylor Swift - who's embroiled in a bitter row with Demi's label boss Scooter Braun.

"I'm not being dragged into celebrity feuds. I'm 34. I'm not involved in any of these dynamics. I don't care which of them dislike each other," she insisted. "I'm interviewing interesting humans sharing their unique mental health journeys that may help others to learn about."

When one fan commented saying, "youre just bestfriend with taylor swift," Jameela added, "I know and like all of these women separately. Their inter personal histories and relationships are not my fight/business."

"Not all humans have to get along. Not all women have to get along. It is not as black and white as the internet decides it is. Humans are very complicated."

The star recently defended herself amid a flurry of criticism, following controversy relating to her political views, her slamming of reality stars for promoting diet products, and her coming out as queer while trying to defend her role as a judge on HBO Max's new voguing competition series "Legendary".

"I look like the enemy. I'm a slim, privileged person who exists within this industry; I totally get the mistrust," she told The Guardian. "I will just have to do the work to prove I wasn't such a s**tbag after all. I'm not doing this for popularity. I'm doing this so that I can undo the stuff that I saw when I was younger, that made me unwell, and try to change it."