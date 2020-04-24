Rita Ora to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief With Support for Virtual Formula E Race

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker will join host Nicki Shields for a discussion before the eight-week ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge is kicked off on Saturday, April 25.

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora is helping to launch a new virtual Formula E motor racing event to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The eight-week ABB Formula E Race At Home Challenge kicks off on Saturday (April 25) with proceeds benefiting the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), for which the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer serves as an ambassador.

Rita is also a huge fan of the real-life electric street racing series and she will join Formula E host Nicki Shields for a chat before the competitors, including both professionals from the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and top gamers, hit their online gas pedals.

Captioning a new video on Instagram, Rita writes, "I have teamed up with @FIAFormulaE in support of @UNICEF to help children stay healthy, safe and learning during the coronavirus crisis. I will be joining the drivers this Saturday at 15:30 BST for the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. Find out where to watch at the link in my bio!"

Money raised during the competition will help UNICEF bosses purchase critical personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and set up home-schooling schemes for children on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tune in to watch Saturday's race live on the Formula E YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-DuRqsBQOEk_5o1q4Ze-Fg).

The race can also be watched worldwide on multiple viewing platforms including the BBC iPlayer, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. Check out all the details here: https://www.fiaformulae.com/watch.