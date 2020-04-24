'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

NBC TV

Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari and their fellow castmates are reuniting in an effort to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

AceShowbiz - The cast of hit TV comedy "Parks and Recreation" are reuniting for a lockdown special to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari and their castmates will reprise their characters for the one-off, which will air on Thursday, April 30.

The special will revolve around Poehler's character, Leslie Knope, as she attempts to stay connected to her friends and colleagues during the coronavirus shut-in.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur tells Deadline. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The special comes five years after the award-winning show ended.